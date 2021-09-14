Jacobs critical of ag committee's spending priorities

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) participated in the House Agriculture Committee’s markup of their portion of the $3.5 trillion partisan reconciliation package.

“The House Agriculture Committee met to once again consider a massive, partisan reconciliation bill crafted in secret by Speaker Pelosi. One would have thought that record inflation and struggling small businesses would have been enough to teach Democrats this style of unilateral legislating is unworkable and damaging, but sadly this is not the case,” Jacobs said. “This package will likely include taxes that will devastate farmers and rural communities but possibly won’t even pay for the whole $3.5 trillion cost of this bill.”

The hearing, which started Friday and finished today, was to consider the House Agriculture Committee’s piece of the overall budget reconciliation package. This section will total roughly $90 billion in new spending, though $28 billion of that total was not even considered by the committee because it has not been written yet. At the hearing, Jacobs offered an amendment to redirect funding to combat an invasive species, the spotted lanternfly, that has become a threat to growers in the Northeast and Midwest. It was rejected.

“The Democrats in control of this committee did not hold one single hearing with farmers or agribusinesses to learn the exact needs of rural America. If they had, they would’ve learned that their partisan wishlist is unneeded and unwanted. They would have instead directed funding to fix very real problems facing our farmers, such as rural broadband, disaster assistance, and invasive species,” Jacobs said. “This process once again shows Democrats are more interested in political power than serving their constituents' needs – a truly unfortunate change of tune for the Agriculture Committee that has in previous years been lauded as the most bipartisan committee in the House.”

