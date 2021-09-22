Jacobs delivers floor speech supporting increased spending on military

Press release:

Remarks as prepared for delivery:

Mr. Speaker, I rise in support of H.R. 4350 – the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act.

Our nation faces many challenges in the coming years – from the growing threat of terrorism brought on by our reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan, to Chinese aggression.

This bill reverses defense cuts proposed by the Biden administration to fund our military and ensure our nation can counter any threat.

It also addresses President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan by prohibiting financial support for the Taliban and allocating resources for counter-terrorism operations.

In addition, it provides our troops a pay raise and supports the procurement of essential equipment.

Finally, the bill includes a bill I introduced to improve retention and readiness by providing opportunities to reservists, and the rule makes in order my amendment that will get more small and innovative companies to access to DoD contracts.

Mr. Speaker, we face numerous challenges both today and in the future. This legislation prioritizes resources for our military at a critical time, and I urge its passage.