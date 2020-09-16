Jacobs says signing of Abraham Accords is a 'tremendous accomplishment' for Trump & team

(Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement Tuesday following the signing of Abraham Accords between Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

“Stability in the Middle East has been a long-sought and elusive goal, so it is incredible today President Trump presided over the signing of three different peace agreements between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain," said Congressman Chris Jacobs.

"Iran and radical extremism have been a persistent threat to our troops, our allies and partners in the region, and global security for years, and these peace deals move us closer to building a coalition to confront and end Iranian aggression once and for all.

"I commend President Trump and his team for their tireless work to stabilize the Middle East and uphold our commitment to supporting Israel; this is truly a historic day, and every American should celebrate this tremendous accomplishment."