Jacobs tours Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse

Photo: Congressman Chris Jacobs, left, and GCASA Executive Director John Bennett.

Submitted photo and press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) toured the Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse yesterday in Batavia.

“While we have been fighting a global pandemic, the opioid epidemic has continued to hurt our communities and the GCASA has been right there ready to help on the frontlines in Western New York," Jacobs said.

"Last month I was proud to announce they received a grant to continue the vital work they do for our communities, and I was eager to visit to see the great work they are doing firsthand.

"I am committed to fighting to end this epidemic that has taken so many lives in our nation, and I look forward to a strong partnership with GCASA and other organizations fighting for our communities’ safety every day.”

The Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse has served Western New York for decades since it was founded in 1975.

They have expanded their service area to Orleans County, and have expanded services to include residential services, Royal Employer Services, and employee assistance programs to provide counseling, grief support, and other issues affecting employees.