Jacobs votes for bill that could help land semiconductor company at STAMP

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 4346 – CHIPS-Plus. This legislation passed the House of Representatives in a 243-187 vote and passed the Senate earlier this week 64-33.

“The COVID pandemic highlighted our overdependence on China, especially in terms of semiconductor chips which are now critical components in nearly every product and machine impacting our daily lives. China holds a major share of this market, and should they ever take over Taiwan - which is another major producer of semiconductors - our nation’s supply would be in jeopardy,” Jacobs said. “We need to urgently ‘re-shore’ chip manufacturing and bolster domestic production, this legislation will make that possible.”

“CHIPS-Plus also presents an opportunity for our region. The City of Buffalo has an opportunity to land one of the twenty tech hubs established in the bill and Genesee County has a great potential to land a semiconductor manufacturer. This could mean numerous high paying jobs and a transformational leap for our regional economy,” Jacobs said.

“This legislation is a bipartisan achievement for our economy and our nation’s security – I am proud to have voted for it, and look forward to it being signed into law,” said Jacobs.