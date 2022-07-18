Jimmy Fanara named Notre Dame's new head football coach

Press release:

Notre Dame has named Jimmy Fanara, ND Class of 1994, as the Varsity Football Coach replacing Joe Zambito who was unable to return after being hired as Race Secretary at Harrah's Philadelphia last Friday.

Fanara has been coaching at Notre Dame for 25 years, working alongside legendary coaches Bill Sutherland and Rick Mancuso, as well as being a member of Coach Zambito’s staff for the past 4 years. Fanara said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be the leader of the Notre Dame High school football program. I look forward to carrying on the traditions of not only the program but also the high school. It’s a wonderful honor and I feel blessed. Go Irish!”

Notre Dame would like to thank Coach Zambito for his 4 years of dedicated service to the Notre Dame Football program. He posted a record of 20-14, winning sectionals in 2019 when his team had a record of 10-1, including an undefeated regular season.

Notre Dame will hold a meeting for parents and players on Tuesday, July 19th at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria where Coach Fanara and his staff will be introduced.