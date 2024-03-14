Jimmy Fanara retires as Notre Dame football coach

Press Release:

Long-time Notre Dame football coach Jimmy Fanara has decided to retire ending a 22-year stint coaching football at his alma mater.

Coach Fanara had planned that 2022 (his son Jimmy’s Senior year) would be his final season before he stepped up to take the head varsity coach position when Joe Zambito’s job took him out of the area.

Fanara held a variety of coaching positions, spending most of his years on the coaching staffs of Notre Dame HOF coaches Bill Sutherland and Rick Mancuso before taking over the Varsity reins in 2022.

His final team team advanced to the Sectional semifinals before losing a hard-fought contest to York-Pavilion.

AD Mike Rapone commented “When I coached Jimmy in basketball during his high school years, he demonstrated the leadership, determination, passion for athletics, and the love of Notre Dame that he displayed for his 22 years coaching football at ND. Any of the young men who were fortunate enough to have been coached by him have benefited greatly from the experience. He will be missed!”

Anyone interested in applying to be the next Varsity football coach at Notre Dame should email a letter of interest and a resume to michael.rapone@ndhsbatavia.com. Applicants must have or be willing to pursue NYS Coaching Certification.