Join the fun at the Kiwanis annual Easter egg hunt; daily golden egg hunt starts Friday

Press Release:

Hoping you can help spread the word for the annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt (see attached flyer) coming up on Saturday, April 19, at 9 a.m. SHARP at Centennial Park.

There will be over 5,000 eggs hidden in the park, spread out over three age groups, (0-3), (4-7), and (8-10). There will be 3 Golden Prize Eggs in every age group, where the lucky boy or girl who finds a Golden Egg will receive a large Oliver’s Chocolate Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance and available for photos.

In addition, an event that started a few years ago and continues to be a favorite with families is the daily hidden Golden Easter Egg at Centennial Park, starting this Friday, April 11, and running for 7 days until April 17.

Inside the Golden Egg are instructions on how to take the Golden Egg to the big Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 to claim a large Oliver’s Chocolate Easter Bunny. The Golden Egg will be hidden at different times each day over the course of the seven days to try and accommodate varying schedules for different families.

We ask that families that find the daily Golden Egg please message the Batavia Kiwanis Club on Facebook with a picture of their kid(s) that found the Golden Egg so we can post on our Facebook page and alert others that the Golden Egg has been found that day.

This is a fun, free, family event that gets everyone outside to enjoy the park and spend time together. There may be other Easter Egg Hunts in the area, but there aren’t any other daily Golden Easter Egg Hunts! Come on out and continue a tradition or make a new one!