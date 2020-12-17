December 17, 2020 - 6:09pm
Judge Road reopened after completion of Whitney Creek bridge replacement
From Laura A. Wadhams, P.E., assistant county engineer:
Work has been completed on the bridge replacement over Whitney Creek on Judge Road in the Town of Alabama and the road is now reopened.
A portion of Judge Road had been closed since Oct. 12 to replace the bridge, which is immediately west of Crosby Road.