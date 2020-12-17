Local Matters

December 17, 2020 - 6:09pm

Judge Road reopened after completion of Whitney Creek bridge replacement

posted by Press Release in news, judge road, Alabama, Whitney Creek bridge replacement, infrastructure.

From Laura A. Wadhams, P.E., assistant county engineer:

Work has been completed on the bridge replacement over Whitney Creek on Judge Road in the Town of Alabama and the road is now reopened.

A portion of Judge Road had been closed since Oct. 12 to replace the bridge, which is immediately west of Crosby Road.

