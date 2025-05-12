Kinderfarmin’ to be hosted by Post Farms on June 4

Press Release:

Spring has arrived, and with it comes Genesee County’s Farm Bureau’s annual event Kinderfarmin’! We are ecstatic to be able to bring this wonderful tradition to our kindergarten students and families! Kinderfarmin’ is being held on Wednesday, June 4, at Post Dairy Farms, LLC in Oakfield. This event, in one form or another, has been happening for over 40 years in Genesee County and has become a staple for classrooms.

Kinderfarmin’ has been recognized by the American Farm Bureau Federation as an “Event of Excellence”.

This day attracts over 600 kindergarten students from ten school districts. Including teachers, chaperones, and the hundred volunteers, the host farm will have over 1000 visitors in a single day. For this one day, this local dairy farm will continue to be a dairy and be transformed into a classroom with hands-on learning stations and guided tours.

Genesee County Farm Bureau partners with roughly 20 local businesses and organizations to provide a unique, fun and educational experience for all ages. We aim to highlight all the effort that goes into making our favorite dairy products like milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, and of course ice cream!

Our field trip is FREE for every student and would not be possible without the generosity of our many sponsors and local farmers.