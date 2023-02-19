Kiwanis Club of Batavia celebrates 100 years of service to children in the area

Press release:

Kids in Batavia and surrounding areas have benefitted from the Kiwanis Club of Batavia for 100 years.

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia has a long history of community service through various club-sponsored programs and support of youth and community-serving organizations.

On Feb. 22, 1923, with 56 original members led by former Batavia Mayor Ashton W. Caney, the club received its charter from Kiwanis International.

With members in 80 countries and geographic locations, Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.

In its early history, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia founded a Fresh Air Health Camp, which brought hundreds of children from inner cities into rural WNY for a week of camping. Kiwanis was also a long-time sponsor of an annual Soap Box Derby, which was revived last year by the Batavia Improvement District. An early signature project was raising money to build a community pool formerly at MacArthur Park. To mark its 75th Anniversary, the club financed new playground equipment at Austin Park that remains to this day.

A more recent signature community project was the raising of over $200,000 for the Justice for Children Advocacy Center, allowing them to renovate an existing structure to provide state-of-the-art services to the children under their care. Its current signature project is funding the Books for Babies Program facilitated by the Richmond Memorial Library.

The club conducts three popular holiday events annually; Thanksgiving Morning Skate at the David. M. McCarthy Ice Arena, Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park, and an Independence Day 5K run/walk in Batavia.

The club proudly holds an annual Law Enforcement Recognition event in conjunction with the Batavia Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, Genesee Justice and the Genesee County Magistrates Office.

The club also presents three Richard Rung Memorial Scholarships each year; one each to a graduating Senior at Batavia High, Notre Dame and Genesee Valley BOCES.

“Our main objective is to improve the lives of children, one community at a time,” said David Rumsey, club president. “As Kiwanians, we are proud of our accomplishments. I encourage and welcome everyone to join in the proud traditions of Kiwanis.”

Kids in the community need Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club of Batavia is proud to serve them and hopes to do so for another 100 years. For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/kiwanisclubofbatavia or their website at www.bataviakiwanis.org. The club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday at 12:10 at Batavia’s Original Pizza and welcomes new members.