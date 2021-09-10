Kiwanis Club of Batavia chicken BBQ on Sept. 25 to support 'Books for Babies' library project

Press release:

Kiwanis Club of Batavia is excited to offer a Chicken BBQ at Dewitt Recreational Park on Saturday, September 25th from 11 AM until sold out. The fundraiser will support the Richmond Memorial Library Project, "Books for Babies," promoting earlier reading to newborns and infants.

"Books for Babies" provides every child born in Genesee County with a tote bag containing: a new board book, a nursing bib with "Read to Me" graphic, and information about early literacy guidelines and milestones, and free registration to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Purchase tickets here: https://givebutter.com/ubOhoI

Kiwanis Club of Batavia has been serving the children of our community since 1923.