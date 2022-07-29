Kiwanis hosting Chicken BBQ tomorrow at Town of Batavia Fire Hall

Press release:

Kiwanis Club of Batavia will be hosting a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Batavia Fire Department on Lewiston Road. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased from any Kiwanian. This is a Drive-thru only event.

Proceeds from the event will support Books for Babies at the Richmond Memorial Library. Books for Babies provides every child born at United Memorial Medical Center (or anywhere in Genesee County, by request at the library) with a tote bag containing a new, age-appropriate board book; a nursing bib with the Read to Me graphic, so that any caregiver might see the bib and begin reading books to babies earlier; and a handout giving simple early literacy guidelines and milestones and pointers for new parents to other early literacy resources, and free registration instructions for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.