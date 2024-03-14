Kiwanis sets Easter egg hunt for March 30 at Centennial Park

Press Release:

With Easter around the corner, it's once again time for the Annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. sharp. The event will take place at Centennial Park with three age categories birth-3, 4-7, and 8-10.

Along with the thousands of eggs hiding in the park, there will be nine golden eggs, three in each age group. The nine lucky children who discover the golden eggs will be able to exchange them for a chocolate bunny from Oliver’s Candies.

There will also be one golden egg hidden each day in Centennial Park beginning on Friday, March 22 through Thursday, March 28. The golden eggs will be hidden at different times each day to allow families with different schedules to search and have an equal chance of finding them.

The golden eggs are restricted to kids aged 12 and under, although older siblings and family members can help search! The winning golden eggs must be turned in at the Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 to receive an Oliver's Candies chocolate bunny.

The club is asking those who find golden eggs prior to the Easter Egg Hunt, to please send pictures to the Kiwanis Club of Batavia Facebook page at facebook.com/kiwanisclubofbatavia.

Kiwanis Club of Batavia is proud to offer fun, healthy family activities that serve children in our community. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page. The club meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at TF Brown’s and welcomes new members.