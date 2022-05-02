La Fermière at ag park on docket for GCEDC board

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider three projects proposing approximately $31.6 million of financial investments in Genesee County at its board meeting on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The GCEDC Board of Directors will consider an initial resolution for La Fermière’s proposed $25 million investment. La Fermière plans to construct a 50,000 sq. ft. yogurt manufacturing facility in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park.

The proposed project adds to Batavia’s Dairy Hub of the Northeast, which supports over 900 direct jobs, over $500 million of capital investment, and over 1 million square feet of dairy processing facilities.

La Fermière has pledged to create up to 68 jobs over the first 3 years of operations in Genesee County. Founded in France, the company has been active in US markets since 2018.

La Fermière is requesting $1.8 million in property, sales, and mortgage tax assistance. The project is estimated to generate $54.9 million of local economic benefits over 10 years, equal to $43 dollars in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.

If the project application is accepted, a public hearing for the proposed agreement will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.

The GCEDC will also consider an initial resolution from O-AT-KA Milk Products, LLC regarding a 3,246 sq. ft. expansion of its existing facility in the town of Batavia.

The proposed $3.5 million investment will house two new 18,000-gallon tanks to increase the capabilities of cream-based liquor beverages. The expansion would create two new jobs.

O-AT-KA Milk Products, LLC has requested approximately $214,406 in property, sales, and mortgage tax. The project is estimated to generate $3.5 million of local economic benefits over 10 years, equal to $27 dollars in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.

If the project application is accepted, a public hearing for the proposed agreement will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.

The GCEDC will also consider a final resolution for Apple Tree Acres, LLC. The $3.15 million project includes construction of a stand-alone 50,000 sq. ft. facility in the Apple Tree Acres business park. Apple Tree Acres, LLC proposes to create 3 new jobs.

Apple Tree Acres, LLC is requesting approximately $490,225 in property, sales, and mortgage tax exemptions. The project is estimated to generate $2.8 million in economic activity, equal to $6 of economic activity for every $1 of public investment. A public hearing on the proposed agreement was held on Feb. 2 in the town of Bergen.