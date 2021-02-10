Lady Dragons' Shooting For A Cure! to mark 10th year with big goal: to raise $48K

Toni Funke, who initially inspired the Shooting For A Cure! event said, “The most important part of the event is feeling the love and support from the organizers of this event, the team and the entire community. From the beginning, Pembroke as a whole has really shown that we’ve got each other’s backs. Cancer affects everyone. We're all in this together. We stand together as a community, willing to fight the good fight.”

Toni’s husband, and current Pembroke Coach Ron Funke added, “I take this game very personally. Shooting For A Cure! started with Toni’s diagnosis and that original team wanting to show their love and support for Toni and our family. It’s the foundation of it all. That act of love then, and still to this day, is extremely powerful; it's overwhelming. To watch how this event has continued to grow every year inspires me.”

When reflecting on Shooting For A Cure! and its impact, Ryan Winchip, Pembroke’s athletic director said, “I don't think it’s about how much money gets raised; it’s more about honoring the people that have battled this disease and bringing a community together as well as the special moments that people share -- tears of joy, tears of sadness, taking a minute to remember family members, and honoring members of the community on the court.

"I think it’s all about that halftime ceremony and getting to recognize those brave survivors along with remembering our loved ones that are no longer with us.”

WBTA has jumped in to help with an AM/FM broadcast of the game. Pembroke will be setting up a live video feed of the game from the gymnasium.

Mr. Brown, our dedicated Snack Shack coordinator, has been reaching out to local food trucks in hopes of setting up a "Food Truck Rally" in support of the event. The Cheesy Chick, Buffalo Best Grill, Center Street Smokehouse, and a few additional trucks have volunteered to set up in the school parking lot on March 5th from 4-8 p.m. and will not only serve food to our community, but also donate a percentage of proceeds to cancer research at Roswell Park.

Additional fundraising ideas remain in the works as the team and event organizers hope to put together innovative raffle options for both in-person and virtual spectators and supporters.

Generous donors have continued to step up, donating newly released Apple products, Amazon gift cards, autographed sports memorabilia, and gift certificates to local restaurants, themed-baskets, and handcrafted items. Walt Disney World again has donated Park Hopper passes to our event, and Pesci’s Pizza and Wings recently donated an "Office Pizza Party for 12" as a way to help raise funds for cancer research.

The team has considered taking a themed approach to this year’s fundraising effort; however details remain fluid as they continue to coordinate the next phase of this effort.