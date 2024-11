Press Release:

The Lady Irish Basketball Program is hosting its 3rd Annual Golisano Toy Drive to benefit the children who are in the hospital and cannot be home for the holidays.

The toy drive will conclude with the Notre Dame vs. Oakfield game at ND on December 12. At this game, there will be basket raffles, 50/50s as well as toy donations to contribute to the children in need.

Anyone from the community who would like to donate can do so at the ND Main Office during regular school hours.