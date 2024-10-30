Law enforcement launches Halloween STOP-DWI campaign to combat impaired driving

Press Release:

Genesee County law enforcement officers are joining forces with the Genesee County STOP-DWI program and agencies across New York State to participate in special efforts to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives. This coordinated effort is conducted to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs from Thursday, October 31 until Sunday, November 3.

The Halloween High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Choices impact lives – impaired driving leads to a dead end.