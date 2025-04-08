Law Street Yard Waste Station opens for the season on April 14

Press Release:

The Law Street Yard Waste Station will open for the season on Monday, April 14, for City Residents.

The station will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until Daylight Savings Time in November when operating time will change to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The station will be closed on the following dates:

May 26 (Memorial Day)

July 4 (Independence Day)

September 1 (Labor Day)

November 27th (Thanksgiving)

The Yard Waste Station will close for the season in early December.

City residents may bring yard waste material (grass, leaves and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curb side pickup of these materials.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station:

Tree stumps, building materials, rock, fill (soil and stone) other debris. Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans...etc.), as this material cannot be processed.

Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.