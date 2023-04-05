Law Street Yard Waste Station opens on Monday for city residents

Press release:

The Law Street Yard Waste Station will open for the season on Monday, April 10 for city residents.

The station will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until Daylight Saving Time in November when time changes to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The station will also be closed on May 29th for Memorial Day, July 4th for Independence Day, September 4th for Labor Day and November 23rd for Thanksgiving. The station will close for the season in early December.

City residents may bring yard waste material (grass, leaves and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curb side pickup of these materials.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station:

Tree stumps,

building materials,

rock,

fill (soil and stone)

other debris.

Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans...etc.), as this material cannot be processed.