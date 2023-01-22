Le Roy Ambulance explains fundraising process

Press Release:

LeRoy Ambulance continues to fundraise for a new ambulance, and to date we have raised a total of $28,274. We continue to accept donations, and are planning several fundraisers for 2023 that will be announced at a later date.

We have also continued the process of designing our new ambulance and obtaining quotes from multiple vendors, and while many details remain undecided, we do have several details to provide. The new ambulance will be a type III design, which means that it will be a box on a van chassis. The chassis will either be a Ford E Series or Chevrolet G Series, depending on availability/price at the time we place the order.

In order to minimize the cost, we will be transferring over the stretcher and most other equipment from our old ambulance instead of purchasing new. The anticipated cost for the new ambulance is currently in the neighborhood of $182,000, but we have been advised that this is likely to increase as costs continue to rise. We are exploring multiple grant and financing options, and will release further information as it becomes available. Lead time on a new ambulance currently varies from 6-18 months depending on options chosen and availability at the time of order.

The 2016 Mercedes Sprinter ambulance that this project intends to replace continues to have reliability issues, and recently spent 9 weeks out of service at the dealership due to issues with the diesel exhaust system. It has since been repaired and is back in service, though it just rolled over 100,000 miles this week, meaning that this project is of utmost importance to our continued operation.

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated to this effort, your continued support is greatly appreciated and truly helps us to serve the community. We continue to collect donations for this cause, and you can donate at www.leroyems.org, or by mailing a check to LeRoy Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 56 LeRoy NY 14482. LeRoy Ambulance is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.