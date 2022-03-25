Local Matters

March 25, 2022 - 4:47pm

Le Roy Ambulance Service continuing effort to raise $100K for new ambulance

Press release:

Last December LeRoy Ambulance Service, Inc. kicked off a campaign to raise funds for the eventual purchase of a new ambulance.  Thus far we have received $12,640 in contributions.  Given that the price of a new ambulance is over $100,000, we have a way to go.  However, we always considered this to be a long-range project.  There are fundraising events in the planning stages that will certainly help our cause.  LAS, Inc. wishes to thank everyone who has made a contribution.  We will keep you posted on our progress on our Facebook Page, the LeRoy Pennysaver & Local News Outlets.  Again, thank you for your support!

