Le Roy Ambulance Service continuing effort to raise $100K for new ambulance

Press release:

Last December LeRoy Ambulance Service, Inc. kicked off a campaign to raise funds for the eventual purchase of a new ambulance. Thus far we have received $12,640 in contributions. Given that the price of a new ambulance is over $100,000, we have a way to go. However, we always considered this to be a long-range project. There are fundraising events in the planning stages that will certainly help our cause. LAS, Inc. wishes to thank everyone who has made a contribution. We will keep you posted on our progress on our Facebook Page, the LeRoy Pennysaver & Local News Outlets. Again, thank you for your support!