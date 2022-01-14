Le Roy Ambulence Service is asking for donations for new ambulances

Press Release:

Le Roy Ambulance Service was founded in 1970 and is a locally owned, operated, and staffed ambulance service. We are now one of the busiest EMS agencies in Genesee County, responding to over 1,300 calls per year. Like your family car, that results in a lot of wear and tear on our ambulances.

Due to continuous repairs and anticipated maintenance costs, there is a need to replace our older ambulance. We are hoping that you value LAS as much as we do and will consider making a tax-deductible donation to Le Roy Ambulance Service, Inc.

Donations can be made securely on our website under the “Donate” tab at leroyems.org or via the QR Code below.

100% of all donations will be applied directly toward the fund for a new ambulance.

Thank you for your anticipated donation with Le Roy Ambulance Service.