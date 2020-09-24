Le Roy Central Schools asking voters to consider 'Asset Preservation' projects

Press release:

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, residents of the Le Roy Central School District will be asked to participate in a capital project referendum. Two separate capital project propositions will be offered on the ballot for their consideration and vote.

Proposition 1 consists of district-wide building and site improvements focused on safety, asset preservation, and academic program enhancements. Critical needs addressed in this part of the project include exterior building reconstruction, such as masonry repointing, window replacements, roof replacements at the Wolcott Street School, and the Jr.-Sr. High School, and reconstruction of the deteriorating parapet at the Wolcott Street School.

Water accumulation in the Wolcott Street School boiler room and at the Lapp Building would also be addressed, as well as age-related deterioration to various stairways and entryways at both schools. Window film would be applied at both school buildings to enhance student safety and security.

Program enhancements would include gymnasium refinishing and locker room improvements at the Wolcott Street School, plus improvements to the existing soccer field at the Jr.-Sr. High School, including a multipurpose playing surface, lighting, and new bleachers. Both schools would also receive auditorium house lighting upgrades, plus theatrical lighting improvements at the High School.

Proposition 2, which is contingent on approval of the first proposition , incorporates additional improvements to our physical education and athletic programs. A multipurpose playing surface would be added inside the existing track at the Jr.-Sr. High School, along with new stadium field lighting and a pedestrian path leading from the school to the field. This work would put the final touches on our stadium.

Both propositions put forth in this proposed project represent an important continuation of the facilities planning initiatives we began with the R.I.T.E. project.

We encourage you to learn more about the project propositions at the public information meeting on Oct. 14 and to cast your vote on Oct. 28.