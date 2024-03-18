Le Roy residents asked to vote on Tuesday on new school bus proposal

Press release:

Le Roy Central School District

2024 Bus/Vehicle Purchase Public Vote

March 19, 2024

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Wolcott Street School Media Center

PROPOSITION 1

Le Roy Central School residents are being asked to authorize the district to borrow money for the purchase of new school buses in an amount not to exceed $390,000. This dollar amount would purchase two (2) 65-passenger buses and one (1) utility passenger vehicle. All buses listed will include a two-way radio and built-in video surveillance equipment.

Le Roy Central School District has implemented a 10-year replacement cycle for all school buses. This replacement cycle is based on a history of mileage and usage. The District has found that maintenance costs, body repairs, rust damage and safety issues increase significantly once a bus reaches approximately 10 years of age, particularly as school buses must pass New York State D.O.T. inspections twice a year. Additionally, the strain of typical driving patterns creates faster wear on buses, as an average school bus makes approximately 100 stops and starts during a single day.

All public schools in New York State receive a reimbursement from New York State for such school bus purchases over a 5 year period. The Le Roy Central School District’s reimbursement ratio is currently 90%, thus the taxpayers would be responsible for the remaining 10%. The District’s plan is to borrow these funds to align the debt repayment with the reimbursement period.

What Does This Mean for Taxpayers?

Cost of 2 Buses and passenger vehicle: $390,000

NYS Reimbursement at 90% for buses: (-$351,000)

Local Cost of 2 Buses and utility vehicle: $39,000

The total Le Roy taxpayer cost of buses/equipment would be $39,000 for this proposition, which, when divided over a five-year payback period, is approximately $7,800 per year from the General Fund Budget. When this amount is then divided into the assessment value total for the entire District, each taxpayer will pay approximately two cents per thousand dollars assessed value each year. In other words, if your home is assessed for $150,000, you would pay roughly $0.30 (30 cents) a year for this proposition.