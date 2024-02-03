Leadership Genesee announces class of 2024

Press Release:

Leadership Genesee welcomed 29 individuals from all walks of life representing our community’s public and private organizations, on January 24 and 25 for the 2-day Opening Retreat.

First time organizations include LeRoy Ambulance Service, Oakfield Betterment Committee Inc., WNY Rural Area Health Education Center, and DelPlato Casey Law Firm, LLP. The class represents a broad cross-section of the community, including education, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, service industry, not-for-profits and the public sector.

Leadership Genesee Director Peggy Marone said, “Leadership Genesee believes we owe it to future generations to provide a community with people who are knowledgeable, able to have civil conversations about both sides of an issue, and create trusting and respectful relationships!”

She continues, “There is a lot going on in our world, we must have leaders who embrace inclusion, listen generously, and understand that it takes little or no effort to allow others to have their feelings and opinions. This kind of respect is missing in many conversations, it’s up to each of us to bring that respect back to our relationships.”

The retreat was sponsored by Leadership Genesee Alumni and was facilitated by Skip Helfrich of Human Energies. Leadership Genesee is a program of CCE Genesee County, an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and individuals with Disabilities, and providing equal program and employment opportunities.

For more information, visit LG’s website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/leadership-genesee; “like” LG on Facebook at www.facebook.com/leadershipgenesee; or contact Director Peggy Marone at (585) 343-3040, ext. 118 or mem77@cornell.edu. Up next for the Class of 2024: Our Business, Our Economics on February 28.