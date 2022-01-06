Leak repairs continue on Liberty Street today

Press release:

The water department is continuing efforts to repair a water main on Liberty Street today. Expect the water to be shut off on Liberty Street from Cherry Street to Main Street today. Also expect water to be shut on Swan from the area of School to Ellicott Street, and School from Swan to Liberty.

The water may be off on Ellicott from Jackson to Liberty.

The length of time the water will be off is not known.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the south side of the intersection of Ellicott and Liberty while repairs are ongoing.

As always when water is restored it may be discolored, please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

The public patience is greatly appreciated.