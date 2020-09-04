Learn how to find your way out of the wild using just a map and compass

Press release:

Learn how to find your way without batteries or a cell phone signal – by using a map and compass! Experts Rick Worner and Linda Kohn teach Orienteering at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center on Saturday Sept. 26h from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Perfect for beginners or those who want to practice their skills. All materials provided, no experience necessary. Orienteering is a family-friendly sport for people of all ages and ability levels.

Orienteering is just one more way to have fun for free in the forest!

This program will be held outdoors. All participants must sign a waiver prior to orienteering. Masks must be worn whenever unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Space is limited, preregistration is required. Preregister online here or call (585) 344-1122.

Come explore the park with two new orienteering courses, available from Sept. 26th to Oct. 10th.

Download the FREE map here starting on Sept. 27th and enjoy.