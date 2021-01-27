Local Matters

January 27, 2021 - 5:33pm

Legislature set to resume in-person meeting starting on Feb. 1

posted by Press Release in news, genesee county legislature.

Press release:

The Genesee County Legislature will begin a phased-in process of resuming in-person meetings beginning Monday, Feb. 1. Legislators and administration will meet in-person with all others participating via Zoom videoconference.

Starting March 1st, department heads and persons scheduled to present to a standing committee or the full legislature will meet in-person along with legislators and administration.

In April, the public may be added to in-person meetings which will be held in the third floor Legislative Chambers at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia. A face mask covering the nose and mouth is required and everyone entering the building will sign in and out.

"The Genesee County Legislature is taking steps forward in a cautious and calculated manner while closely monitoring every health metric," said Legislature Chairperson Rochelle Stein. “We will proceed by following Public Health advice on a prudent reopening plan and will continue to monitor outcomes and be prepared to pivot back to remote meetings if required."

Upcoming

