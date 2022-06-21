Lemonade stands at Centennial Park on Thursday will benefit UMMC swaddling program

Press release:

Each year, more than 500 babies are born at United Memorial Medical Center. Soon after birth, the newborns are swaddled for comfort and safe sleeping. The American Academy of Pediatrics says when done correctly, swaddling is an effective technique to calm infants and promote sleep.

Most moms will learn the right way to swaddle from the nurses in the hospital’s Maternity Department. That’s why UMMC staff members, friends and community members are coming together for the Huge Lemonade Stand event to make sure every baby has a swaddle for safe sleeping.

The lemonade stand idea started with the son of Peter Casey, a long-time UMMC supporter. Patrick donated $4 from his piggy bank to the cause. Later this month, he will run just one of the many lemonade stands at the event, hoping to raise hundreds more to help UMMC’s newborns.

WHEN: June 23, 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Centennial Park, 151 State St. Batavia