LeRoyan Hyde claims 2nd straight Genesee Region Senior Masters crown

Press release from Genesee Region USBC:

Mickey Hyde of Le Roy was a model of consistency on Sunday as he captured the Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters Bowling Tournament for the second straight year, this time at his hometown Legion Lanes.

Hyde pocketed the $250 first-place check along with a plaque and paid entry to next month’s GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament with a 200-184 victory over Batavian Mike Pettinella in the title match.

The 54-year-old right-hander, manager of Tompkins Bank of Castile in Le Roy, won the 2019 event at Mount Morris Lanes.

Pettinella, a two-time GRUSBC Senior Masters champion (2007 and 2011), earned $150 for placing second.

Hyde led the three-game qualifying round with a 626 score, one of only five series of 600 or better on challenging lane conditions.

He went on to post 466 in the 12-bowler, two-game second round and then rolled a 181 game in the six-bowler, one-game semifinals to earn the No. 1 seed in the three-bowler stepladder finals based on his six-game total.

Six of the 12 bowlers advanced in the second round and three of the six remaining bowlers advanced in the semifinals.

In the title match, Hyde doubled in the eighth and ninth frame to secure the victory after a pocket split in the eighth frame hurt Pettinella’s chances.

“I thought the shot was very tough but it was really fair, and there was less oil than normal,” said Hyde, who is the secretary of the Thursday night American Legion Men’s League in Le Roy. “It was fair because you were penalized if you missed your mark.”

He said he used a Hammer Black Widow ball during the qualifying round and a Black Hammer urethane ball for the second round and finals.

“I liked my chances because I knew it wasn’t going to be a carry contest and you had to be able to pick your corner pins,” he said. “It was a nice surprise to win and thanks to Paul Spiotta for running a great tournament.”

Pettinella qualified in the 10th position with a 563 series but then posted 418 in the second round (to capture the sixth and final spot) and 224 in the semifinals – the only bowler of the six to hit the 200 mark.

In the opening match of the finals, the second-seeded Pettinella, a GRUSBC Hall of Famer, defeated No. 3 seed Brett Van Duser of Perry, 202-192, with Van Duser being victimized by a split in the 10th frame.

Van Duser won $100 for his third-place finish.

Other cashers were as follows:

John Lowe of Le Roy, Rick Pernicone of Dansville (who had the high second-round score of 499), and Al Vlietstra of Geneseo, $70 each.

Spiotta of Batavia, Matt Balduf of South Byron, Jim Pursel of Batavia, Mike Johnson of Batavia, John LaGeorge of Retsof, Paul Bacon of Lockport, $50 each.

Mike Kime of Honeoye Falls, $35 (lost to Van Duser in a one-game rolloff after tying for the 12th and final qualifying spot).

The tournament drew 34 entries.

Submitted photo -- Mike Pettinella, left, and Mickey Hyde.

ALBION DUO WINS NO-TAP EVENT

Bill Logan and Jim Passarell of Albion combined for a 1,725 score with handicap to win the first GRUSBC No-Tap Doubles Tournament on Saturday at Medina Lanes.

Logan rolled 890 and Passarell had 820 for 1,710 scratch in the event, which awards a strike for a first ball of nine or 10 pins. The victory was worth $320.

Seven other teams (out of the 33 entries) cashed as follows:

Kyle and Mike Johnson, Batavia – 1,596 -- $220;

Chase Cone, Bergen, and Josh Elliott, Attica – 1,592 -- $160;

Tom Rohl, Le Roy, and Mark Brown, Attica – 1,586 -- $130;

Samantha and Mickey Hyde, Le Roy – 1,576 -- $120;

John Wolff and Bill Neubert, Batavia – 1,571 -- $110;

Gary Kuchler, Batavia, and Frank Jarkiewicz, Byron – 1,569 -- $100;

Paul Bacon, Lockport, and Derek Leach, Batavia – 1,567 -- $90.

TWO ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENTS IN JANUARY

Three GRUSBC tournaments are on next month’s schedule:

-- Jan. 2-3, Scratch Memorial at Perry Bowling Center;

-- Jan. 9-10. Adult-Junior at Mount Morris Lanes;

-- Jan. 23-24, Youth Team at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

For more information, go to www.bowlgr.com.