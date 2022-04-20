April 20, 2022 - 6:16pm
Liberty Pumps making progress on 107,000 square foot expansion
posted by Press Release in liberty pumps, bergen, business.
Press release and submitted photo:
Liberty’s new Material Handling Center is under construction and on track to be completed by the end of 2022. The 107,000 square foot expansion will house component inventory – both raw and finished; and allow for more efficient tracking and flow of components to the manufacturing areas. The expansion will also allow for additional manufacturing space in the current building as material storage is moved over to the new facility.
Recent comments