LIberty Street water leak remains under repair

Press release:

The water department is continuing efforts to repair a water main on Liberty Street today. Expect the water to be shut off on Liberty Street from Cherry Street to Main Street today. Water may be shut on Central Avenue as well as Liberty Street south of Cherry to South Jackson.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the south side of the intersection of Ellicott and Liberty while repairs are ongoing.

As always when water is restored it may be discolored, please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

The public patience is greatly appreciated.