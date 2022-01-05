Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 5, 2022 - 8:29am

LIberty Street water leak remains under repair

posted by Press Release in Liberty Street, batavia, infrastructure, news.

Press release:

The water department is continuing efforts to repair a water main on Liberty Street today. Expect the water to be shut off on Liberty Street from Cherry Street to Main Street today. Water may be shut on Central Avenue as well as Liberty Street south of Cherry to South Jackson.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the south side of the intersection of Ellicott and Liberty while repairs are ongoing.

As always when water is restored it may be discolored, please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

The public patience is greatly appreciated.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button