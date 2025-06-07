Local artist Deb Meier to showcase watercolor techniques Tuesday at GO Art!

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artist is hosting artist Deb Meier on Tuesday, June 10 at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia starting at 7 p.m. Deb will be demonstrating some techniques in water color. She can address glazing, spatter, mark making, and alternative color, as well as different forms of watercolor products. The demo is open to non-members for a $5 fee. New members are always welcome from any media and skill level. Single membership $30, Couple $50, Student or Veteran $10. Light refreshments will be served. The Tavern 2.o.1. will be open for cash purchases.

Deb Meier is a graduate of both SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Buffalo. Many locals know her as an Art Educator for Batavia City Schools; her retirement was almost nine years ago. Now she fills her days trying to "master" watercolor.

"Honestly, mastering watercolor is something that I am not sure is possible. What I do attempt is to involve myself in it each day, whether that means sitting down at the easel and painting, watching a video online, or reading a book on the practice of watercolor. It truly is a versatile medium, giving me many directions to go with it, from high realism to abstraction. It's fun to break boundaries of what is traditionally expected of watercolor, whether it's done through bold color, granulation runs, or a presentation referred to as Breaking Glass, where the artwork is cold-waxed, allowing it to be displayed without plexiglass glazing.

My subject matter is all over the place, although I keep gravitating towards portraits and birds, as I like the challenge of encouraging interaction between the viewer and the artwork. If this piece of artwork could talk, what would it say?"

Deb is active in both the Williamsville Art Society, where she recently took third place for Watercolor in their Spring Show, and Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society, where she was awarded Judge's Choice in their Spring 2025 Watermedia Exhibition. She is also an active member of the Western New York Artists Group, and an Associate member of Buffalo Society of Artists.