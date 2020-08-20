Local gyms, physical activity classes allowed to reopen Monday

Press release:

Commercial fitness-related facilities, gyms and indoor physical-activity-related classes in Genesee and Orleans counties will be allowed to reopen on Monday, Aug. 24th, announced Legislative chairs Rochelle Stein for Genesee, and Lynne Johnson for Orleans, today.

The guidelines apply to fitness activities and facilities -- including but not limited to standalone/hotel/residential/office/higher education institutions gyms and fitness centers, yoga/Pilates/barre studios, boxing/kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, CrossFit or other plyometric boxes, other fitness classes, dance studios, martial arts studios, spin, rowing, etc., -- will be allowed to reopen if they have completed the state requirements as noted below.

Each facility will be subject to a county health inspection within two weeks of their opening to ensure proper protocols are in place and adhere to State guidelines to protect customers and staff.

Although we are proceeding with limited guidance from the state, the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will begin inspections next week for fitness-related facilities and gyms as listed above that have completed the required documentation,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

Prior to reopening and inspection, gym owners and managers will have to adhere to the NYS guidelines which can be found on the NY Forward websiteand completing the following steps:

1. Develop a business safety plan,

2. Have an HVAC inspection by an approved professional,

3. Complete the affirmation for each facility location that they have reviewed and understand the New York State guidelines and will implement these protocols. Click this link for the affirmation statement and choose gyms and fitness centers.

Once the business safety plan and air handling inspection are complete and an attestation form is submitted, Genesee and Orleans Counties will begin the process of scheduling inspections. These steps must be completed prior to scheduling an inspection. For Genesee County call (585) 343-2580, ext. 5555, and for Orleans County call (585) 589-3278.

“With our infection rate holding steady at or below 1 percent, we are confident we can reopen gyms and fitness facilities in a way that is both safe and responsible,” Stein said.

“Our counties are pro-business counties and we will support any business trying to open as best as we can," Johnson said. "I want to remind our residents and gym/fitness related owners that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. The tides may shift in this battle at any minute and we must do everything we can to prevent a second wave. So be smart, wear a mask, and follow all safety protocols."

Gym owners should monitor the New York Forward website to answer questions or learn of the latest updates.