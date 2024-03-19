Local students participate in confirmation retreat as part of their faith journey

Press Release:
It was the Confirmation Retreat for Ascension Roman Catholic Community Resurrection RC Parish and Notre Dame High School Confirmation candidates.
May God bless these candidates on their faith journey.
Submitted photos.
