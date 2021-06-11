Lots of LGTBQ+ Pride Month activities this weekend

Information provided by GLOW OUT! and GO ART!

The long "weekend" of events celebrating LGTBQ+ Pride Month continues in Batavia through June 13, hosted by GLOW OUT! and GO ART!

This evening, June 11, from 6 to 8:30 at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church (300 E. Main St.), there will be a Game Night and Royal Court Competition, for all ages. There will be food (individually wrapped), outdoor games and board games, plus free make-and-take baby sunflowers and sidewalk chalk art.

The Royal Court Competition at the church begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to all genders and ages. It is judged on best costume and dance moves. The theme is DISCO. All are invited to attend. Masks are required. Regulations are subject to change.

Also tonight from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at GO ART! (201 E. Main St., Batavia) there will be a Disco Open Mic and Piano Bar hosted by the incomparable Drag Queen -- Ms. Figgy Pudding. This event will be for ages 21+.

GO ART! is opening Tavern 2.o.1, for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown in March of 2020, for the LGBTQ+ community. Come read your favorite poem, try your skills at stand-up and disco, or sing your favorite Broadway tune (bring your own music our look through our extensive collection). GO ART!'s own Theresa Kehl will be at the piano.

There is no door fee, but tipping your entertainers is encouraged. Masks are required at this event. Regulations are subject to change.

Saturday, June 12, is the annual Pride Parade starting at 10 a.m. at GO ART! If marching, lineup will be at 9 a.m. We proceed from GO ART's historic Seymour Place building to Dwyer Stadium (at Denio and Bank) where the Pride Festival will be held.

This will feature a cornhole tournament hosted by Pride Sports USA (volunteers needed to assist), and be full of amazing Drag Queen performances, including our headliner, Mrs. Kasha Davis from "RuPaul’s Drag Race"! Also entertaining will be the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus, the Fortunatones, and more! Vivian Darling & DeeDee Dubois will be emceeing.

The festival at the stadium runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and is the only event city requiring a ticket. Food and alcohol concessions will be offered for purchase by Dwyer Stadium.

On June 12 there will also be a concert at Jam at the Ridge in Le Roy starting at 4 p.m. The headline performer will be Ddendyl Hoyt, of Western New York, who is best known for her appearance on Season 6 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Tickets are $10 for lawn seats; $20 for VIP seating.

On Sunday, June 13 its Drag Queen Story Hour at GO-ART! at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. hosted by Ms. Figgy Pudding. In addition, there will also be Drag Queen Bingo at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Two years ago, Batavia Pride had its inaugural year that was so well received in the community! After a year off, we are excited to come back bigger than ever with more events and opportunities for our community to show their PRIDE!

You can sign up for all events here.

Disclaimer

Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required and different events will have different policies and rules. Please check out our website for COVID-19 regulations for each individual event!