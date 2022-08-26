Mario Fratto closes out congressional campaign with statement to supporters

Press release:

I want to start by saying thank you to God, my family, and everybody who volunteered, donated, and just gave us support along the way. I wanted to give the people a chance to elect someone that wasn't part of the DC swamp or just another career politician.

I am honored that the people in Wayne County, Ontario County and Seneca County chose me to be their representative and for the incredible showing in Genesee County. We were told by the polls that we were going to lose 52% to 6% and that we were being outspent 40 to 1. They spent millions of dollars against us on personal attacks, TV ads, and radio, and even had to phone in President Trump the night before the election. Before we even made the ballot they tried to have us kicked off. They did all of this to stop a guy who has never run for anything, and who is just a "forklift driver" according to one party boss. The establishment did this because they feared our message of traditional values, common sense, and America First policies.

In just 90 days we put together a grassroots campaign made up of carpenters, homeschool moms, small business owners, cooks, and so many blue-collar people who just wanted something better for themselves and their families.

I don't think that a candidate who has never run for any political office and got outspent the way we did against an incumbent, has ever had such a strong showing. If Claudia Tenney lives in Ontario County now, then we also beat an incumbent in their home county. This is a testament to how HARD our campaign worked. We ran an entire campaign with nothing but yard signs, mail, and people knocking on doors. If less than 7% of the votes shifted our way we would have won.

I am forever grateful to everybody we have met along the way who has offered their support and given up their time by putting their lives and families on hold because they believed in something. I did it with you and I wouldn't change a thing. We started a movement that we should be proud of. I love you all. Now I am going to take some time with my family and enjoy the little moments with my wife and son that I have been missing. God bless, and stay tuned!