Mark Your Calendar: GCC Foundation's Cougar Classic Scramble is July 19

The Genesee Community College Foundation and Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble Honorary Chairperson Gina G. Giese ('91) have confirmed the Sixth Annual Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble will take place on Monday, July 19, at Stafford Country Club in Stafford.

Giese, a Batavia resident, earned an associate degree in Business and Marketing from GCC in 1991, a bachelor's degree in the same from Buffalo State College and an MBA from Canisius College. She has spent her career as a local business leader. She is currently retail regional manager, administrative vice president at M&T Bank in Batavia, where she started her career with the bank 32 years ago.

A devoted volunteer and member of GCC's Alumni Council since 2011, Giese has served on many committees including the Cougar Classic and GCC Alumni Panel Series. She and her husband, Walter, are golfers and have also volunteered on the PGA Tour.

"I am sincerely grateful to Gina for serving as chair for the sixth annual Cougar Classic," said Executive Director of the GCC Foundation, Justin Johnston. "In my time at GCC, I've enjoyed collaborating with her on our Alumni Council. Gina's leadership is vital to so many areas of GCC, and I look forward to working with her on this important initiative to raise scholarship funds for our GCC students."

The Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble allows up to 36 foursomes for the 18-hole event at the esteemed Stafford Country Club. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, all beer and nonalcoholic beverages during play, lunch and dinner with a cash bar, and much more!

Most importantly, all proceeds from the Cougar Classic support GCC student scholarship programs, making higher education possible for deserving students in our communities.

Businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of this event's advertising opportunities and lock in sponsorship levels are encouraged to act early and contact Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield directly at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6265, or via email at [email protected].

Exciting new event details, registration and sponsorship forms will be available here.

Photo from a previous Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble, from left: Erik Fix, Samantha Schafer, Gina Geise and Walter Szczesny.