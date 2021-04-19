Mark Your Calendar: virtual hands-on art demo May 11 on watercolors

From Teresa Tamfer:

The Batavia Society of Artists is having a virtual hands-on watercolor art demonstration by artist Shauna Blake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday May 11th.

Members will get an email with sign in info.

There is a $5 fee for nonmembers and they need to go to our Facebook page to sign up.

To participate with this hands-on demo on painting with watercolors you will need:

Watercolors

Watercolor brushes -- (Blake uses mostly rounds size 4, 6 & 8)

Watercolor paper

Board or plastic mat to tape watercolor paper down

Masking tape

Pencil

About Shauna Blake, Artist

She started painting in her early teens and has devoted her entire working life to her artwork. She has a love for nature and the outdoors and uses the inspiration and energy it provides to create her art.

She paints in a wide variety of mediums including, watercolors, acrylics, pen and ink, and silk dyes.

In 1994 she graduated from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a major in Graphic Design and Illustration.

She worked in the Graphic Design field for seven years before joining her husband, Brendan, in his glass art business in 2001. Here she expanded her art by studying and creating lampwork glass beads.

Shauna currently sells her hand painted silk scarves, silk ribbons and art prints worldwide on her website -- www.QuintessenceSilk.com -- and on the popular Etsy handmade crafts site online.

Top image, submitted by artist Shauna Blake, is her whimsical rendering of the early spring fuzzy catkins of the genus Salix, aka pussy willows.