Mark Your Calendars: 51st Annual GC 4-H Market Animal Auction is July 29

Press release:

The 51st Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held Thursday, July 29, at the Genesee County Fair. The auction will feature chickens, goats, lambs, beef steers, dairy steers and hogs raised by local 4-H members. Animals will be auctioned by William Kent Inc. of Stafford.

New this year, the 4-H Market Animal Auction will offer online and in-person bidding. Online pre-bidding will be available on www.williamkentinc.com starting Tuesday, July 27th. The live auction will be held at 7 p.m. in the Main Show Ring at the Genesee County Fair.

Registration for bidders attending the live auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the 4-H Kennedy Building.

The fairgrounds are located at 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, or visit www.williamkentinc.com and look for the Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction.