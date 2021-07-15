Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 15, 2021 - 2:00pm

Mark Your Calendars: 51st Annual GC 4-H Market Animal Auction is July 29

posted by Press Release in 4-H, Genesee County Fair, 51st Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction, news.

Press release:

The 51st Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held Thursday, July 29, at the Genesee County Fair.  The auction will feature chickens, goats, lambs, beef steers, dairy steers and hogs raised by local 4-H members. Animals will be auctioned by William Kent Inc. of Stafford. 

New this year, the 4-H Market Animal Auction will offer online and in-person bidding. Online pre-bidding will be available on www.williamkentinc.com starting Tuesday, July 27th.  The live auction will be held at 7 p.m. in the Main Show Ring at the Genesee County Fair.

Registration for bidders attending the live auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the 4-H Kennedy Building.

The fairgrounds are located at 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, or visit www.williamkentinc.com and look for the Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction.

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button