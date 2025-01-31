Marone selected to receive Humphrey award at the Chamber's 53rd annual awards ceremony

Press Release:

Peggy Marone has been selected to receive the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce’s Wolcott “Jay” Humphrey III Excellence in Community Leadership Award. The Chamber’s Board of Directors gives this award, no public nominations are solicited. It is not an annual award and is only given when the Board feels there is a qualified candidate.

The Award is named after Mr. Wolcott “Jay” Humphrey III who was President of the Wyoming County Bank (Pavilion State Bank/Five Star Bank). He was extremely involved in the community as a volunteer and encouraged his employees to develop a commitment to volunteerism and community. He was a visionary that could see the big picture and made real improvements to his passionate beliefs.

Peggy has served as Leadership Genesee’s program director for the past 23 years. During this time, Peggy has shaped the leadership within our community with more than 600 alumni participating under her tutelage. Peggy challenges each graduating class to contribute and make an impact on Genesee County.

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 53rd Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 1 at Batavia Downs, Park Road, Batavia. This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.

Tickets are $65.00 per person or a table of 10 for $480.00.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with Hors D’oevures, Entrée Tables & Cash Bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m. where dessert and coffee will be served.

This year’s honorees are:

Wolcott “Jay” Humphrey III Excellence in Community Leadership Award: Peggy Marone

Business of the Year: H.E. Turner & Co.

Small Business of the Year: Southside Deli

Agricultural Business of the Year: Alexander Equipment

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: Meraki Beauty, LLC

Special Recognition of the Year: Genesee County 4-H Critter Crew

Geneseean of the Year: Mickey Charters

Call Kelly J. Bermingham, at 343-7440, ext. 1026 or email kbermingham@genseeny.com to make your reservations or with any questions you may have.