Master Gardeners book drive

Press Release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners are excited to announce that we will be collecting NEW, unwrapped BOOKS for the annual Toys for Tots campaign in conjunction with the Harvey C. Noon Legion. Collecting new books is a goal of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. Books enhance a child’s ability to read and to communicate effectively. The books that are collected will go to children and youth ages preschool through high school. A gift of a new book delivers a message of hope and instills self-confidence to children in need. You can drop off books at the Genesee County Cooperative Extension office, Monday – Friday, 9 am to 4 pm. We will have a collection bin set up near the reception area. Book donations can be made at the CCE office through December 6.

The Genesee County Master Gardeners thank you in advance for your support.

Please contact Jan at 585-343-3040 x132 if you have questions.