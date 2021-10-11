Masters bowling tournament is Oct. 23-24 at Medina Lanes; two senior events scheduled for November

Press release

A $1,000 first prize, based on 80 entries, is being offered to the winner of the 59th Genesee Region USBC Masters Tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 23-24 at Medina Lanes.

The scratch singles tournament features two four-game qualifying rounds on Saturday – at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. The top 16 bowlers will advance to a four-game semifinal round at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the top eight bowlers (eight-game totals) will compete in an eight-game Peterson Point match play finals starting at noon. In Peterson Point competition, points are awarded for winning a match and awarded (or deducted) for score in relation to 200.

The entry fee is $60. The top 16 will receive prize money.

To enter, contact Mike Johnson at 585-297-6040 or AJ Allenbrandt at 585-813-4465.

Two GRUSBC senior tournaments are set for November.

Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion will host the 36th Gladys Ford Memorial Women’s Senior Singles Tournament on Nov. 6-7 with squad times both days at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $30.

Bowlers will roll three games, with their choice of the day they wish to compete. Participants will be divided into six age classifications -- 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75 & over.

Perry Bowling Center will host the 16th annual Senior Masters, a scratch singles tournament offering $350 for first place, based on 48 entries. The entry fee is $40.

Qualifying squads are at 1 and 3 p.m., with semifinals and finals to follow.

Entry forms for the tournaments can be found at www.bowlgr.com.