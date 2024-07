Press Release:

Get a group of your "Swifties" and come to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena Friday, July 19 from 7:30 - 9 p.m. for a "Swiftastic" night of ALL Taylor Swift tunes.

Skate around the party and laser light lit up arena. You LOVE T-Swift? This is the night for you, grab your "Swifties", put on your merch and skate the night away to your "bestie" Taylor Swift!

Admission is $8 and $3 for skate rental. David M. McCarthy Arena is located at 22 Evans Street, Batavia.