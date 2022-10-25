Medina's Curtis Foss claims seventh Masters Tournament title; Batavia's Mike Pettinella places second

Press release:

The 60th and final edition of the Genesee Region USBC (and former Batavia) Masters Tournament was written over the weekend and, once again, Curtis Foss of Medina was the headliner.

The 35-year-old right-hander captured his unprecedented seventh Masters’ crown Sunday at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen by winning six of eight matches and averaging 218 on a challenging oil pattern in the eight-bowler Peterson Point match play final round.

Foss amassed 409 Peterson Points. Under that system, 30 points are awarded for winning a match and points added or subtracted for each game score in relation to 200.

In claiming the $300 first prize, Foss became only the second bowler in Masters’ history to win three consecutive tournaments (2019, 2021 and 2022). The event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Martino of Batavia won the Masters’ three straight years from 1974-76.

Foss’ previous titles came in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015.

The top-seeded Foss actually started slowly, losing 229-175 to Perry’s Brady Weber in the opening match, before putting together three straight victories with games of 237, 204 and 277 to move into first place.

From there, he held that spot by winning three of his last four matches.

Genesee Region USBC Hall of Famer Mike Pettinella of Batavia finished in second place, posting seven games of 200 or better – highlighted by a 259 in a game five win over Mark Brown of Attica, another GRUSBC Hall of Famer.

Pettinella, 67, averaged 215 in the finals – splitting his eight matches and totaling 288 Peterson Points. He and Foss had a close battle in game two, with Foss prevailing, 237-235, by striking on his first ball in the 10th frame.

Foss, a Professional Bowlers Tour member who has 60 perfect games and 49 800 series to his credit, called his victory “an incredible achievement and one that I work for day in and day out each year.”

“It has always been my favorite tournament,” he said. “It means a lot to me, sharing it in winning with my dad (the late Robert Foss Jr., who won the event in 2012).”

A user of Storm bowling balls, Foss maps out and drills his own equipment at a pro shop he has set up at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

“I am truly thankful for the support I get from my best friend, Brittany; my mom, Susan; the Hanks family; my grandma, Cathy, and friend, Melissa,” he said. “And, of course, all the love from my dad and (late) grandparents, Darrell and Millie. This is dedicated to them all.”

Rick Pernicone II of Dansville finished in third place, winning six matches while averaging 200 for 213 Peterson Points.

He was followed by Jake Rosenbeck of Medina (4-4, 206 average, 208 points); Weber (4-4, 199 average, 172 points); two-time Masters’ champ Tom Rohl of Le Roy (4-4, 191 average, 69 points); Brown (3-5, 187 average); Derek Leach of Batavia (1-7, 165 average).

The GRUSBC contributed $450 to the prize list through its Masters' designated fund but will be dropping the tournament from its lineup due to a decline in entries over the past few years. This year’s event had 22 entries.

Submitted photo: Curtis Foss, left, is congratulated by Mike Pettinella, Genesee Region USBC association manager, following his Masters victory. Pettinella placed second as the tournament concluded a 60-year run.