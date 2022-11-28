Medina's Roger Allis captures GRUSBC Senior Masters; Batavia bowlers place third, fourth

Press release:

Roger Allis of Medina broke into the tournament bowling winner’s circle for the first time by capturing the 17th annual Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters on Saturday at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The 60-year-old right-hander defeated Scott Shields of Batavia, 279-247, and Bob Santini of Mount Morris, 224-192, in the three-person stepladder final round to claim the $325 top prize. He also earned a free entry into the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament on Jan. 7-8 at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Allis rolled a 683 series in the three-game qualifying round – taking the 11th spot out of the 12 bowlers who advanced – and followed that with 440 in the two-game second round and 225 in the semifinals to make it to the finals. He averaged 231 for his eight games.

Santini, who registered 701 in the qualifying round, 440 in the second round and 268 in the semis, earned $200 for placing second while Shields pocketed $150 for placing third. Shields rolled 690 in qualifying, 406 in the second round and 204 in the semis to advance.

Batavian Mike Pettinella placed fourth – averaging a tournament-high 241 for six games, including 724 in the qualifying round and 520 in the second round. His 203 in the third round fell a pin short of tying Shields and forcing a rolloff for the third and final spot.

Also reaching the semis were Dean Cadieux Jr. of Oakfield and John Beadle of Albion, who placed fifth and sixth, respectively. They and Pettinella won $100 apiece. Beadle was the high qualifier at 733 and Cadieux was second at 729. They averaged 227 and 229, respectively.

Other cashers ($70 each) were Brian Weber of Perry, Bill Logan of Albion, Rick Pernicone of Dansville, Paul Spiotta of Batavia, Fred Gravanda of Batavia and Reid Cole of Albion. Pernicone, Logan and Weber all broke the 700 mark in the qualifying round.

The tournament drew 45 entries – 28 in the 50-59 age group, 13 in the 60-69 age group and four in the 70 and over age group.