Mega Properties Inc. considers investing millions for re-use of a vacant building in Batavia

Press Relase:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider a final resolution for a proposed $4.5 million financial investment by Valiant Real Estate USA Inc. for a bus operations facility in the town of Batavia at its board meeting on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The 20,000 sq. ft. facility would include office space, training space, repair areas and storage in order to support school districts and school bus operators across Genesee County. The project would include infrastructure to support future utilization of electric/clean energy vehicles and related initiatives.

The facility would be located on Saile Drive in the town of Batavia. Over the next three years Valiant Real Estate USA Inc. plans to create up to 19 new jobs and 12 part-time jobs.

The GCEDC Board also will hear an initial resolution to consider the purchase of a vacant 142,000 sq. ft building in the city of Batavia by Mega Properties Inc., which plans to develop the building into a warehouse distribution facility.

The potential $8.5 million financial investment by Mega Properties Inc. would retain nine full-time employees and the creation of up to 11 new jobs. The project would receive approximately $600,000 in property, sales, and mortgage tax exemptions.

“There is a huge demand in the marketplace for operations and warehouse space not only regionally but across the nation,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde. “The dynamics of supply chain economics is impacting every industry sector and the need for more storage and distribution space is vital to future economic development.”

A public hearing regarding the Mega Properties Inc. plan will be held at 4 p.m., December 2 at the Town of Pembroke offices on 1145 Main Road in Pembroke.

The December 2, 2021, GCEDC Board meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at 99 Med-Tech Drive.

A livestream and on-demand recording of the meeting also will be available at www.gcedc.com.