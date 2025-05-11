Memorial Day ceremonies set for May 25

Press Release:

The 2025 Memorial Day schedule of ceremonies begins on Sunday, May 25, at 2 p.m. with a ceremony at the Western New York National Cemetery, located at 1254 Indian Falls Road in Corfu.

Additional ceremonies will take place throughout Genesee County on Monday, May 26 are as follows:

7:00 a.m. - Genesee Co. Park – Vietnam Veterans Memorial (Sponsored by VVA #193)

8:00 a.m. - Williams Park W.W. I Memorial (wreath laying, rifle salute & Taps)

8:30 a.m. - Batavia VAMC

8:45 a.m. - NYS Veterans Home

9:30 a.m. - Harvester Avenue Plot (wreath laying, rifle salute & Taps)

10:00 a.m. - Upton Monument (wreath laying, rifle salute & Taps)

10:30 a.m. - UMMC – Jerome Center (Memorial Day ceremonies: Invocation; Nat’l Anthem w/Batavia Concert Band; G.A.R. Order of the Day; Veterans Service Organizations Commemorations; Wreath Laying w/ Gold Star Mothers; Honor Roll w/drum roll; Rifle Salute; Taps; Benediction; “God Bless America”)

11:30 a.m. - Glenn S. Loomis Grave - Elmwood Cemetery (Legion #332)

12 p.m. - Hansen Bros. Grave – Grandview Cemetery (Legion #332)

Participating Organizations