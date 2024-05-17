Memorial Day events in Genesee County

Press Release:

On May 18 at 2 p.m. the Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd. Corfu, will be holding its Flag Up, which is the installation of the yearly "Avenue of Flags" display. Then on May 25 at 10 a.m. they will be holding their Memorial Day Ceremony, public is invited.

Memorial Day Schedule of Ceremonies:

7 a.m. - Genesee Co. Park - Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVA #193)

- UMMC–Jerome Center (Memorial Day ceremonies: Invocation; Nat’l Anthem w/Batavia Concert Band; G.A.R. Order of the Day; Veterans Service Organizations Commemorations; Wreath Laying w/Gold Star Mothers; Honor Roll w/drum roll; Rifle Salute; Taps; Benediction; “God Bless America”)

. - Glenn S. Loomis Grave - Elmwood Cemetery (Legion #332) 12 p.m. - Hansen Bros. Grave – Grandview Cemetery (MCL #951)

Participating Organizations:

Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 1602

Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193

Sons of Union Veterans Abraham Lincoln Camp #6

Post events after ceremonies:

Open House VFW Post 1602 Veness-Strollo, 25 Edwards St. Batavia.

Luncheon for veteran participants of the ceremonies ALG Post 332, 8960 Alexander Rd. Batavia.

Alexander: Parade starting at 10:15 a.m. beginning at the Rec Hall traveling to the Alexander Village Cemetery (a.k.a. Railroad Avenue Cemetery) with the ceremony at 11 a.m.

Batavia: Parade starting at 9:30 a.m. beginning at the East Town Plaza traveling west along Main Street and ending at Alva Place.

Bergen :Parade starting 9 a.m. from Buffalo Street to Hickory Park with the ceremony to take place at Hickory Park at 9:30 a.m.

Byron: Parade starting at 11 a.m. from Terry Street to Byron Cemetery with ceremony to take place following the parade.

Corfu: Parade at 12 p.m. from Corfu Fire Hall on Rt. 33 to the Intermediate School on Rt. 77. Ceremony to take place following the parade.

Elba: Ceremony at Maple Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Le Roy: Parade at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion to Trigon Park with a ceremony at Trigon Park at 11:00 a.m. immediately following the parade.